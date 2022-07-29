Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.79% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $43,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.