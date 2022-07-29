Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

