Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.