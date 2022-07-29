Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.