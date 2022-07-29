V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

