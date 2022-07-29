USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:USNA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

