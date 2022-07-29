USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:USNA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
