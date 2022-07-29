US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

