US Capital Advisors Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.11.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.72.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

