Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.70. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

