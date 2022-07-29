United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 48,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 156,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 52,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

