United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

UAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

