Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

