Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jul 29th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:ULGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

