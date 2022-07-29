UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.56.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

