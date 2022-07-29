UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Increased to €11.90 by Analysts at Barclays

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNCRY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

