UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

UFPI stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $2,805,605. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $372,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 141.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.