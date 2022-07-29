UBS Group Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

