UBS Group Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $169.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $184.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.