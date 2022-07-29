UBS Group Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $19.32 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11,054.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

