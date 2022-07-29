UBS Group Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
NYSE FMS opened at $19.32 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11,054.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.