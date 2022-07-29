UBS Group Cuts Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target to €21.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.
Voestalpine Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
