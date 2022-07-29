U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.