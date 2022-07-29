TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 920,536 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.