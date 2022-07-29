TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 920,536 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.
TRX Gold Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.