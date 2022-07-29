TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. TriMas updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

TriMas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in TriMas by 36.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

