TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

