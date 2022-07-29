Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.48-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95 billion-$14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $190.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.71.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

