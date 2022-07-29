Towerview LLC Raises Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Silver Crest Acquisition makes up about 1.8% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,094,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Silver Crest Acquisition Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

