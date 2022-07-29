Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 857 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.65. 3,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

