Touchstone Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

