Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Topaz Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.09.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.71. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 388.00%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

