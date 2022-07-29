Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of TWMIF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

