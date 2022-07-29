Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $50,121.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
