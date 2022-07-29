Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:THO opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.