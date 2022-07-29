Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

THXPF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Thor Explorations

(Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.