Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
THXPF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About Thor Explorations
