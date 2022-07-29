The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.28.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.