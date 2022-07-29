The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $972,372.30 and approximately $294,903.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.00857534 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015601 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00033827 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,265,907 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies
