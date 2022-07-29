The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insider Activity

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.48 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

