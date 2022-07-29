The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.20

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.20. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 8,266 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

