The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,368 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,721 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 199,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

BK opened at $43.03 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

