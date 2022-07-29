Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $842.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $717.58 and its 200-day moving average is $848.59. The company has a market cap of $873.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $855.21.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

