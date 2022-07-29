Teradyne’s (TER) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

