Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.