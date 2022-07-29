Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
