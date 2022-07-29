Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.