Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.15.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

