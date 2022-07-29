Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.15.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK.B opened at C$35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

