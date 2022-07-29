TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TechPrecision Stock Up 0.7 %

TechPrecision stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

See Also

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.