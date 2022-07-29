TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TechPrecision Stock Up 0.7 %
TechPrecision stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.68.
About TechPrecision
