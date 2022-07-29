Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) CEO Acquires $13,132.50 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) CEO Scott Requadt purchased 3,090 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,516.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Requadt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Scott Requadt purchased 5,528 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $23,438.72.

On Friday, July 22nd, Scott Requadt purchased 9,444 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $179.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

