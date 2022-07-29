Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tabcorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Tabcorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $6.3065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 45.71%. This is a positive change from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tabcorp

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACBY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

