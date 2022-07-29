T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

