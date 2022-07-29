T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.39.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

