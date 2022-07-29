Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

