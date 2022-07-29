SynchroBitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (SNB)

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SynchroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynchroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $402,884.45 and $5.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,881.73 or 1.00026102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

SynchroBitcoin Profile

SynchroBitcoin is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io. SynchroBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/synchronium-magazine.

Buying and Selling SynchroBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynchroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynchroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynchroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

